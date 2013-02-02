Two St. FX Basketball Players win major AUS Awards, Four Players named AUS All-Stars

The AUS handed out it`s women`s basketball awards and all star honours today and there are some STFX names on the list.

STFX`s Avery Walker is the 2023-24 nominee for the U SPORTS Tracy MacLeod Award. The award is given to a women’s basketball player who demonstrates determination, perseverance, and unwavering spirit to continue playing the game of basketball.

Walker arrived at STFX in the fall of 2020 and saw her first year of eligibility halted by COVID, while a promising start to her second year was stopped by a season-ending ACL injury. After working to return to the court in her third year, her season was again cut short – this time by an elbow injury during the pre-season that forced her to sit out the rest of the year. As a fourth-year having played just one regular season game in her AUS career, Walker returned to the court this season, playing in 17 game STFX`s Ekaterina Karchevskaya was named to the second all-star team, while Shannon Neita was named to the all rookie team.

In the AUS Men’s Basketball Awards, X-Men Guard Koat Thomas has been named Rookie of the Year. The six-foot-six Human Kinetics student from Waterloo, Ontario, averaged 8.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. His best performance was on January 31st when he scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in an 87-80 victory over the Acadia Axemen. He becomes the first X-Men to win the Rookie of the Year since Avan Nava in the 2019-20 season. Thomas was also named to the all-rookie team.

Joining Thomas as an all star from the X-Men is Dondre Reddick of Antigonish, named to the first team.