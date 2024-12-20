Utility and Review Board renews permit to Construct a Pipeline to Bear Paw Energy

The Utility and Review Board has approved an application by Bear Paw Energy to renew a permit to construct a pipeline and facilities to deliver natural gas to a facility near Point Tupper. The permit was due to expire at the end of the month. It will now expire on December 31st, 2026.

A permit to construct the pipeline was initially issued in September, 2016 to deliver natural gas to the Bear Head LNG plant. Bear Head changed hands a couple of times since then, and is now focused towards developing green fuels.

In a letter to the board, Bear Head Energy and Bear Paw Energy CEO Paul MacLean says in addition to developing a green hydrogen and ammonia production, storage and loading facility, it is assessing the potential for the production of other green fuels. He adds they may utilize Renewable Natural Gas, a very low carbon intensive version from sources such as landfills.

MacLean says while the current focus is to produce hydrogen and ammonia, preserving the opportunity to produce other green fuels is of interest. He says as such, maintaining the pipeline permit will allow Bear Head and Bear Paw to continue assessing future green fuels requiring the movement of renewable natural gas from Goldboro to Bear Head’s property. He says the extension will allow them time to obtain binding RNG agreements and complete the detailed design and materials specifications required.