War Amps Key Tags Sent to Nova Scotia Mailboxes

The 2024 War Amps key tags went out to Nova Scotia mailboxes last week.

A release from the War Amps states each key tag has a confidentially coded number and if you lose your keys, the finder can call the toll-free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox, and The War Amps will return them to you by courier, free of charge.

Tim Verney, War Amps regional representative for Nova Scotia, said the program started back in 1964, partly as a way to give amputees employment and became the main source of funding for the War Amps. As time went on, the CHAMP or Child Amputee program was created to help younger generations.

With the public’s support of the Key Tag Service, the association is making a difference in the lives of amputees, including children, by providing financial assistance for the cost of artificial limbs, peer support and information on all aspects of living with amputation.