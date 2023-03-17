Winter Fest Takes Place Saturday in the District of St. Mary’s

The District of St. Mary’s Winter Fest is taking place this Saturday.

Winter Fest is a partnership between the municipality, the Whale Sanctuary, and the St. Mary’s District Lion’s Club.

District of St. Mary’s Active living coordinator Tobias Clarke invited everyone to come, noting they wanted to have all sorts of activities available.

Events being at 11 a.m. on Saturday with Whale sanctuary displays and a drop in painting workshop at noon, with a free skate from 12:30-2 p.m., all at the St. Mary’s Rec-plex. At 2:30, there will be indigenous live story telling at the Sherbrooke Village Exhibit building, followed by marshmallow roasting and bannock on a stick at 3:30, and a family movie night showing of Abominable at 5:30.

Winter Fest is an annual event in St. Mary’s.