Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Work Underway on New Antigonish Collaborative Care Clinic

Jul 2, 2024 | Local News

Work has started on a new collaborative care clinic in Antigonish.

It will accommodate more than 30 healthcare professionals and support staff. It will open next year and will have the capacity to support about 10,000 patients. The province announced plans for such a clinic in May of last year, as part of a larger plan for 60 new and expanding health care clinics across Nova Scotia.

From left, Dr. Brittany Barron, physician co-lead, Antigonish collaborative clinic; Dr. Jane Howard, physician co-lead, Antigonish collaborative clinic; Sarah O’Brien, Director, Integrated Health Services, Nova Scotia Health; Brett MacDougall, Vice-President Operations, Eastern Zone, Nova Scotia Health; and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson look over plans for the new Antigonish collaborative clinic. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Antigonish MLA and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson says patients want to receive care in modern facilities from a team of connected healthcare professionals. She adds this is an exciting opportunity for the community with healthcare they can count on, being built from the ground up.

The clinic will have 29 exam rooms, nine charting stations, four procedure rooms, three collaborative team rooms, two assessment rooms, a triage room and a family room. There will also be a shared waiting room, three patient education rooms, and offices. The building will also incorporate natural lighting and outdoor space.


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year