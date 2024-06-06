World Oceans Day Event to be Held at St. FX University this weekend

It’s an opportunity to see what lies below the surface of the water.

St. FX University’s Biology Department is holding its 11th annual World Oceans Day Event at the school’s J. Bruce Brown Building on Saturday.

One of the organizers of the event is Regina Cozzi, a Senior Lab Instructor and Research Associate with the department and the X-Oceans Outreach Director.

Cozzi says there will also be presenters who work in the ocean field, showcasing the important work they do.

The event will be from 11 a. m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a sensory-friendly and reduced mobility time from 10:15 to 11 a.m.