X-Men Basketball’s D. J. Jackson named AUS Male Athlete of the Week

Jan 15, 2025 | Sports

St. FX X-Men Basketball guard D. J. Jackson is the AUS Male Athlete of the Week.

Jackson, a first year Human Kinetics student in his third year of elibility was instrumental in two wins for the X-Men this past week over the Dalhousie Tigers.

D.J. JacKson (St. FX Athletics photo)

In their 91-77 win on Wednesday, Jackson had a team-high 22 points, along with seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks.

On Friday night, Jackson was the player of the game at Coach K Court, as the X-Men downed the Tigers 93-72. He led all scorers with 29 points, and added three rebounds, two assists and a block.


