X-Men Zachray Houde and Ben Hadley named AUS Football Players of the Week

STFX X-Men receiver Zachary Houde is the Atlantic University Sport football offensive player of

the week for the week ending Sept. 24, 2023. A third-year science student in his second year of eligibility from Thetford Mines, Que., Houde scored two touchdowns Friday in STFX’s 51-21 home win over the Saint Mary’s Huskies. He had touchdown catches from 30 and 23 yards and was named Player of the Game for his efforts.

STFX X-Men kicker Ben Hadley is the AUS football specia

l teams player of the week for the week ending Sept. 24, 2023. A fourth-year business student from Halifax, N.S., Hadley scored 21 points in the X-Men’s 51-21 win on Friday.

He kicked three field goals—from 25, nine and 33 yards—and made good on six point-after attempts. He also rushed for a five-yard touchdown off a fake field goal attempt for STFX’s first major score of the game.