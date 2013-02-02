X-Women Basketball’s Katie Upham, X-Men Hockey’s Declan Smith named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Basketball guard Katie Upham.

The first year education student in her 5th year of eligibility from North River had two big games in a pair of weekend wins that clinched 5th place for the X-Women and an AUS playoff berth. In Friday’s 70-63 win over Dalhousie, Upham had 7 points, 3 rebounds and a steal, and followed that up with a career high 19 points in Saturday’s 78-65 win over Cape Breton.

The St. FX Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Hockey center Declan Smith. The fifth year business student from Antigonish scored four goals in two playoff wins over Acadia to lead St. FX to a 2-0 quarterfinal series sweep. In Wednesday’s 4-3 triple-overtime win, Smith scored the first two goals of the game, earned first star and player of the game honours. Smith scored the game tying goal on the power play with 1:13 left in the third period and scored the game-winning and series-winning goal in the fourth overtime period.