X-Women Hockey and X-Men Basketball in USports Top 10 Rankings

The STFX X-Women hockey team jumped to number 6 in the latest USports top 10 Rankings. The X-Women wrappedup their regular season atop the Atlantic University Sports standings with 44 points in 28 games. They are set to begin their AUS quarterfinal series with the St. Thomas Tommies tonight in Antigonish.

The X-Men Basketball team, who also claimed top spot in the AUS recently, landed at number 10 in the national rankings. The X-Men are heading to the AUS championship tournament this weekend, having scored a bye to the semi-finals.