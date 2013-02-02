X-Women Hockey Prepares to Face UNB in AUS Final

The St. FX Hockey X-Women are now preparing for their next opponent in the AUS playoffs, the UNB Reds. The X-Women advanced to the AUS final last night, blanking St. Thomas 4-0 in the fifth and deciding game of their semi-final. Head coach Ben Berthiaume was very pleased with Thursday’s game, saying his team came out determined, their best 60 minute performance all year.

Berthiaume says they will begin their best of 3 AUS final with UNB at home Sunday at 7.

Both St. FX and UNB have qualified for the USports National Women’s Hockey Championship, to be held in Saskatoon March 14th to 17th