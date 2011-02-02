X-Women Hockey’s Amaya Giraudier and X-Men Basketball’s Dondre Reddick named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Hockey goaltender Amaya Giraudier is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Giraudier, a 3rd year science student from Assiniboia, Sask. led the X-Women to a big win on the road against U SPORTS No. 8 ranked UNB with a 2-0 shutout victory Saturday night. She had 21 saves in the game as the X-Women improved to 17-3-2-0 in 1st place, four points ahead of UNB in the AUS standings. It was her third shutout of the season as she has an 11-2-0 record.

X-Men Basketball guard Dondre Reddick is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week.

Reddick, a 4th year Arts student from Antigonish, played two strong games for the X-Men in two key wins over UPEI to move the X-Men in sole possession of 1st place in the AUS standings with a 9-4 record. Reddick was player of the game on Saturday, scoring a game-high 19 points, along with 7 rebounds and 3 assists as the X-Men won 87-79. He followed up with another solid performance Sunday in their close 71-70 win, scoring 8 points and adding 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. He currently leads the team in scoring.