X-Women Hockey’s Amaya Giraudier named St. FX Female Athlete of the Week

X-Women Hockey goaltender Amaya Giraudier is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Giraudier, a third year Science student from Assiniboia, Sask. was the STFX player of the game in the X-Women’s close 2-1 overtime loss Tuesday in their AUS championship series at UNB, after turning aside 43 shots in the game. She posted a 3-4-0 playoff record with a .932 save percentage and 1.73 GGA for the AUS finalist X-Women. In regular season play she had a 13-4-0 record with a .928 save percentage and 1.70 GAA. She will lead the X-Women between the pipes at the national championship in her home province of Saskatchewan this weekend.