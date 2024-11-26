Listen Live

X-Women Hockey’s Joanna Martinsen and X-Men Basketball’s Gatluak James named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Nov 26, 2024 | Sports

X-Women Hockey forward Joanna Martinsen is the St. FX Female Athlete of the Week.

Joanna Martinsen (St. FX Athletics photo)

The second year Science student from Thunder Bay, Ontario played two strong games for the X-Women this past week. Martinsen socred the X-Women’s first goal and assisted in their final tally in a 3-1 win over Dalhousie on Wednesday. On Saturday, she sealed the win, scoring an empty net goal in their 3-1 win over Moncton.

The St. FX Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Basketball Guard Gatluak James.

Gatluak James

The fifth year Human Kinetics student from Windsor, Ontario played a big double-double game for the X-Men Saturday in their 75-58 home win over UPEI with 14 points, 19 rebounds and a steal.


