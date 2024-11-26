X-Women Hockey’s Joanna Martinsen and X-Men Basketball’s Gatluak James named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Hockey forward Joanna Martinsen is the St. FX Female Athlete of the Week.

The second year Science student from Thunder Bay, Ontario played two strong games for the X-Women this past week. Martinsen socred the X-Women’s first goal and assisted in their final tally in a 3-1 win over Dalhousie on Wednesday. On Saturday, she sealed the win, scoring an empty net goal in their 3-1 win over Moncton.

The St. FX Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Basketball Guard Gatluak James.

The fifth year Human Kinetics student from Windsor, Ontario played a big double-double game for the X-Men Saturday in their 75-58 home win over UPEI with 14 points, 19 rebounds and a steal.