STFX women’s soccer forward Amanda Smith is the USports female athlete of the week. The

second year education student from Ottawa in her fifth year of eligibility scored four goals in two X-Women victories over the weekend to improve their record to 4-and-0. Smith was also named the AUS female athlete fo the week.

Smith and the X-Women return to action Friday Sept. 15th to face the Mounties at Mount Allison.