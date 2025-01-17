YMCA newcomer Health Professional Transition Program, the Naomi Society, the Antigonish Community Navigator for Physicians and Health Care Workers host Newcomer and Community Rights Engage Session

The YMCA newcomer health professional transition program, the Naomi Society, the Antigonish community navigator for physicians and health care workers and hosting an event on January 28 at the Antigonish Community Library.

Akua Offeh , the newcomer engagement coordinator with the Naomi Society, are hosting a new comer and community rights engagement session. They are bringing in Adam Rogers, the managing lawyer at Nova Scotia Legal Aid in Antigonish to present on various legal topics.

In December, the Antigonish community navigator for physicians and health care workers, the Naomi Society, and the YMCA hosted a resource fair and asked attendees for feedback on areas to look at in the future. Offeh said they heard there was a need for people to be empowered and have knowledge about their rights and responsibilities, especially newcomers, so they can deal with things like housing, health care, education, and others.

The event runs Tuesday, January 28, at the Antigonish Community Library from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning with refreshments and the session starts at noon. Everyone is welcome.