Sports Roundup – April 25

LOCAL SPORTS
Maritime Junior League: Amherst defeated the Pictou County Weeks Crushers 6-3.
St. Croix are this year’s Rural League Champions, defeating Pleasantdale 6-1 in the seventh and deciding game at the Antigonish Arena.
NATIONAL SPORTS
Tanner Pearson scored the game winner as the Vancouver Canucks edged the Ottawa Senators 4-2 last night. Braden Holtby put up another solid performance for Vancouver, stopping 26-of-28 shots, including a penalty attempt. The result snapped a three-game win streak for Ottawa, who remain at the bottom of the all-Canadian North Division.
Forty-one-year-old Joe Thornton set a Toronto Maple Leafs franchise record in the team’s 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets last night. Thornton became the oldest player to ever score in a Toronto jersey. He broke the previous record set by Allan Stanley in 1967.
Canada’s Rachel Homan advanced to the final of the Princess Auto Players’ Championship with a 5-3 win over Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni in the semifinals. Homan also beat Tirinzoni in the Humpty’s Champions Cup final in the same venue last week. She will now face Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Manitoba, in today’s women’s final.
Athletics Canada will not send a team to the World Athletics Relays next month in Poland because of COVID-19 concerns. The organization says the decision to skip the key Olympic qualifier was made in light of the COVID-19 situation in Poland, Canada and around the world.
The newcomers in Major League Soccer are off and running. In their second-ever M-L-S game, Austin FC earned a 3-1 come-from-behind victory over the Colorado Rapids last night. Diego Fagundez scored the franchise’s first goal in the 60th minute. Cecilio Dominguez added a pair of his own in the 67th and 71st.
Saturday’s Games
NHL
Pittsburgh 4 New Jersey 2
St. Louis 5 Colorado 3
Florida 4 Carolina 3 (OT)
Dallas 2 Detroit 1 (OT)
Calgary 5 Montreal 2
Toronto 4 Winnipeg 1
Washington 6 N.Y. Islanders 3
Minnesota 6 San Jose 3
Vegas 5 Anaheim 1
Arizona 4 Los Angeles 0
Vancouver 4 Ottawa 2
NBA
New York 120 Toronto 103
Milwaukee 132 Philadelphia 94
Indiana 115 Detroit 109
Miami 106 Chicago 101
San Antonio 110 New Orleans 108
Dallas 108 L.A. Lakers 93
Minnesota 101 Utah 96
Denver 129 Houston 116
MLB
American League
Kansas City 2 Detroit 1
Seattle 8 Boston 2
Houston 16 L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Yankees 2 Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 3
Oakland 7 Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 2 Texas 1
National League
St. Louis 2 Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 4 Chicago Cubs 3
Washington 7 N.Y. Mets 1
Philadelphia 7 Colorado 5
Miami 5 San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 5 San Diego 4
Arizona at Atlanta — ppd
Interleague
Pittsburgh 6 Minnesota 2
MLS
New York City FC 5 Cincinnati 0
Montreal 2 Nashville 2
Vancouver 2 Toronto FC 2
San Jose 3 FC Dallas 1
Seattle 1 Los Angeles FC 1
Real Salt Lake 2 Minnesota 1
Miami 2 Philadelphia 1
New England 1 D.C. United 0
Atlanta 3 Chicago 1
Austin FC 3 Colorado 1
Portland 2 Houston 1
Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)
NHL
Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
NBA
Boston at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Phoenix at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Orlando, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 10 p.m.
MLB
American League
Oakland (Luzardo 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 0-1) at Boston (Rodriguez 3-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Patino 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
National League
Washington (Corbin 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Atlanta (Wilson 1-0), 1:20 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Bumgarner 1-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 0-0), 4:20 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-0), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-1), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Anderson 0-2) at Colorado (Gray 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 7:08 p.m.
Interleague
Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
MLS
New York at LA Galaxy, 5:30 p.m.