Sports Roundup – April 25

LOCAL SPORTS

Maritime Junior League: Amherst defeated the Pictou County Weeks Crushers 6-3.

St. Croix are this year’s Rural League Champions, defeating Pleasantdale 6-1 in the seventh and deciding game at the Antigonish Arena.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Tanner Pearson scored the game winner as the Vancouver Canucks edged the Ottawa Senators 4-2 last night. Braden Holtby put up another solid performance for Vancouver, stopping 26-of-28 shots, including a penalty attempt. The result snapped a three-game win streak for Ottawa, who remain at the bottom of the all-Canadian North Division.

Forty-one-year-old Joe Thornton set a Toronto Maple Leafs franchise record in the team’s 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets last night. Thornton became the oldest player to ever score in a Toronto jersey. He broke the previous record set by Allan Stanley in 1967.

Canada’s Rachel Homan advanced to the final of the Princess Auto Players’ Championship with a 5-3 win over Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni in the semifinals. Homan also beat Tirinzoni in the Humpty’s Champions Cup final in the same venue last week. She will now face Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Manitoba, in today’s women’s final.

Athletics Canada will not send a team to the World Athletics Relays next month in Poland because of COVID-19 concerns. The organization says the decision to skip the key Olympic qualifier was made in light of the COVID-19 situation in Poland, Canada and around the world.

The newcomers in Major League Soccer are off and running. In their second-ever M-L-S game, Austin FC earned a 3-1 come-from-behind victory over the Colorado Rapids last night. Diego Fagundez scored the franchise’s first goal in the 60th minute. Cecilio Dominguez added a pair of his own in the 67th and 71st.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

Pittsburgh 4 New Jersey 2

St. Louis 5 Colorado 3

Florida 4 Carolina 3 (OT)

Dallas 2 Detroit 1 (OT)

Calgary 5 Montreal 2

Toronto 4 Winnipeg 1

Washington 6 N.Y. Islanders 3

Minnesota 6 San Jose 3

Vegas 5 Anaheim 1

Arizona 4 Los Angeles 0

Vancouver 4 Ottawa 2

NBA

New York 120 Toronto 103

Milwaukee 132 Philadelphia 94

Indiana 115 Detroit 109

Miami 106 Chicago 101

San Antonio 110 New Orleans 108

Dallas 108 L.A. Lakers 93

Minnesota 101 Utah 96

Denver 129 Houston 116

MLB

American League

Kansas City 2 Detroit 1

Seattle 8 Boston 2

Houston 16 L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees 2 Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 3

Oakland 7 Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 2 Texas 1

National League

St. Louis 2 Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 4 Chicago Cubs 3

Washington 7 N.Y. Mets 1

Philadelphia 7 Colorado 5

Miami 5 San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 5 San Diego 4

Arizona at Atlanta — ppd

Interleague

Pittsburgh 6 Minnesota 2

MLS

New York City FC 5 Cincinnati 0

Montreal 2 Nashville 2

Vancouver 2 Toronto FC 2

San Jose 3 FC Dallas 1

Seattle 1 Los Angeles FC 1

Real Salt Lake 2 Minnesota 1

Miami 2 Philadelphia 1

New England 1 D.C. United 0

Atlanta 3 Chicago 1

Austin FC 3 Colorado 1

Portland 2 Houston 1

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Oakland (Luzardo 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 0-1) at Boston (Rodriguez 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Patino 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

National League

Washington (Corbin 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Atlanta (Wilson 1-0), 1:20 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Bumgarner 1-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 0-0), 4:20 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-0), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-1), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 0-2) at Colorado (Gray 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 7:08 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

MLS

New York at LA Galaxy, 5:30 p.m.