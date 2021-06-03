Man in his 30’s dies of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia; 25 new Cases of the Virus

There has been another COVID-19 related death in Nova Scotia. Premier Iain Rankin told a news

conference following this morning’s cabinet meeting that a man in this 30’s has died.

There are 25 new cases of COVID-19. Fifteen of the new cases are in Central Zone. Eleven are close contacts of previously reported cases, two are related to travel and two are under investigation. Eight cases are in Eastern Zone. Six of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, one is is related to travel and one is under investigation. Two cases are in Northern Zone. One is related to travel and the other is under investigation.

Rankin also asked Nova Scotians to keep their group of 10 as consistent as possible as the province slowly begins to reopen following the lockdown. He also asked Nova Scotians to get tested for COVID-19.

There are 273 active cases of the virus; 22 are in hospital including nine in ICU.