Federal and Provincial Governments announce $400,000 in funding for Lobster Fishery

The federal and provincial governments are teaming up to assist the lobster fishery in the adoption of new and improved on-board handling and holding technologies.

On Friday in Lismore, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser and provincial Fisheries Minister Steve Craig announced $400,000 in funding the help the Maritime Fisherman’s Union in a project to improve the quality, vitality and value of harvested lobster.

Fraser says the money will support a number of initiatives.

The money will assist the lobster fishery in the southeastern Northumberland Strait, Eastern Cape Breton and Southwest Nova Scotia.

The money comes from the $400 million Atlantic Fisheries Fund; a seven year program to support the region’s fish and seafood sector. The federal government is providing 70 per cent of the funding, with the remainder from the four Atlantic provinces.