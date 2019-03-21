2018 Special Olympics National Games in Antigonish wins National Award

The Special Olympics Canada 2018 Summer Games in Antigonish has won a national sport

tourism award . At the Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance’s annual Prestige Awards in Ottawa yesterday, the games captured the Canadian Sport Event Sponsorship Initiative of the Year award. The games were nominated along with Sobeys and Michelin Corporate Foundation for their sponsorship of the games.

The award recognizes the best use of a partnership between a company, organization agency or individual that contributed to the overall success of a national or international sporting event.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron was on hand in Ottawa for the award presentation. He said it shows how a small community like Antigonish can host an event of this scope.

The games toppled some stiff competition in the 2018 Grey Cup and the Canada Cup of Judo in Montreal.