A Mix of Rain and Snow coming to the Local Area Wednesday

Environment Canada is watching a storm that will bring a mix of snow and rain to the local area on Wednesday.

The national weather forecaster has issued a Special Weather Statement, saying while it’s too early to provide specific details, strong winds, heavy rain, and snow will accompany this system.

Strong winds and snow will begin on Wednesday morning, before snow transitions to rain across much of the province by Wednesday afternoon. Elevated water levels will also be possible near high tide along the Atlantic coast on Wednesday.