A Number of Capital Projects Planned in New Antigonish Town Budget

Antigonish Town Council has approved a budget of $10.67 million and a $3 million capital plan. The budget also holds the line on property tax rates; the residential

rate is $1.09 per $100 of assessment while the commercial is $2.61; both unchanged from last year. Sewer rates will rise $8.19 on the average resident’s quarterly bill. Money collected from this increase will be held in reserve to repair or replace sewer lines as needed. The residential curbside waste collection rate is also up $8.14 per equivalent unit per year because of a significant reduction in the town’s recycling disbursement grant.

Mayor Laurie Boucher says she’s pleased with this budget, with no change in the tax rate and a number of capital projects planned.

The parking lot improvements will see the removal of meters, to be replaced with kiosks. The town has earmarked funds for 7 paving and 9 sidewalk projects. The town is also setting aside funds for a future upgrade of the tennis courts. Antigonish Council has also committed $157,000 in the budget for grants to organizations