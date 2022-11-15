A project led in Part by St. FX Education Professor Chris Gilham Supporting Young Boys and Men be healthier and Have Healthier Relationships Receives $1 million in Funding

A project, led in part by StFX education professor Dr. Chris Gilham, that helps support young

boys and men be healthier and have healthier relationships has received $1 million in funding to expand throughout Atlantic Canada.

Marci Ien, Federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality, has announced $525,000 for GuysWork, a pilot project aimed at developing a transformative school-based program for male-identified students across elementary, middle, and high school grades.

Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane announced an additional $525,000 from the Province of Nova Scotia.

The program is designed to help boys navigate the intense pressures and expectations around masculinity that shape their identities as men. The pilot project will see it expanded to more schools and other provinces throughout Atlantic Canada.