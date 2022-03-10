Abby Lewis of St. FX Hockey X-Women named AUS Rookie of the Year, Six X-Women Players named League All-Stars

The AUS recently announced the major award winners for women’s hockey and both

Antigonish and StFX are represented.

StFX forward Abby Lewis was named rookie of the year, scoring 19 points in her first AUS season, including 2 game winning goals.

In terms of All-stars, defender Lauren Dabrowski and forward Maggy Burbidge got the nod as first team all stars, while forwards Lea MacLeod and Tyra Meropoulis were named second team all stars, with Lewis, defender Ella VandeSompel, and goaltender Amaya Giraudier named to the all rookie team. St. Mary’s forward Kara MacLean, from Antigonish, was also named to the all rookie team.