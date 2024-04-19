Aberdeen Hospital dedicates equipment in memory of patient

The Aberdeen Hospital’s emergency department is now home to a LUCAS 3 Chest Compression System, equipment used to deliver continuous chest compressions during CPR, thanks to funding from the Aberdeen Health Foundation.

The foundation announced the purchase earlier this month, while also indicating the equipment is dedicated in memory of 37-year-old Trenton man James Pyche, who sadly passed away last year after an accident that required the ED team to provide sustained CPR.

Hollie Cameron O’Laney , health services manager for the emergency department at the Aberdeen, said staff felt it would be a good idea to have the chest compression system on hand.

Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow (Nova Scotia Helath Authority photo)The equipment, which cost around $17,000, was used several times since it arrived at the end of November 2023.