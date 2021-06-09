Acadian Federation and Five People File Court Action for an Electoral District for Cheticamp

The Acadian Federation of Nova Scotia and five individuals are going to court, to fight for a provincial electoral district for the Cheticamp area. They have filed a notice of motion with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court. The court filing comes as the term for the current provincial Liberal government winds down; an election must be held by May of next year.

In its final report in 2019, the Nova Scotia Electoral Boundaries Commission recommended reinstatement of four so-called extraordinatory districts. They included the largely Acadian ridings of Richmond, Clare and Argyle and the predominantly African-Nova Scotian riding of Preston.

The commission had considered a riding for the Cheticamp area as part of five draft proposals for discussion, but later rejected the idea in its final document.

Federation President Kenneth Deveau says it has been advocating for an electoral district for Cheticamp for more than three decades. He says the Federation remains convinced the area deserves an electoral district on the same basis as Clare, Argyle and Richmond.