Acting on a tip, Pictou County RCMP charge a Colchester Man on Impaired Driving Charges

Pictou District RCMP arrested a 44-year-old man from Colchester County for impaired driving following a complaint from a resident.

At around 7:40 p.m. yesterday, Pictou District RCMP responded to a complaint of a dangerous driver on highway 6 in Three Brooks. Witnesses told police a vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed, passing on solid lines, and forcing other vehicles off the road. Police located the vehicle near Haliburton. Police arrested the driver for Impaired Operation of a Conveyance, Operation of a Conveyance with a Blood Alcohol Concentration Over the legal limit, and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

A breath sample provided at the Pictou Detachment showed the driver was twice the legal limit. He is set to appear in Pictou Provincial Court at a later date.

Police encourage citizens to report suspected impaired drivers as soon as they can safely do so by calling 1-800-803-RCMP anywhere in Nova Scotia, or 911 for emergencies.