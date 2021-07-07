With COVID-19 restrictions starting to lift, the AGR Fastpitch League is gearing up for another season. This year, there will be a four team, 12 game schedule. Play begins Friday featuring Pomquet playing Heatherton and St. Joseph’s tangling with St. Andrews.
The province's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang says while the focus now is on Nova Scotians getting their second dose of COVID-19, he's encouraging everyone who can to receive their first dose.
Guysborough Memorial Hospital's emergency dept is open this weekend. It was previously announced the dept would be closed starting Friday, July 9 & reopening at 8 a.m., Monday, July 12. Friday, Saturday & Sunday's shifts (July 9-11) are now filled & the dept is open those days.
With three quarters of Nova Scotians either having a first dose of vaccine or a booking to get one, the province’s chief medical health officer called the news both a milestone worth celebrating and a minimum. Dr. Robert Strang said while the focus shifts to second doses, the province still wants everyone capable to get […]
Nova Scotia has one new case of COVID-19. The province is also reporting six recoveries. The new infection is in Central Zone and is related to travel. All four health zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread. There are 39 active cases of the virus; two people are in hospital including one in […]
