Allan J. MacEachen Regional Airport Committee Chair Willing to Discuss Takeover by Cabot Links

The chair of the Allan J. MacEachen Regional Airport committee said he’s willing to discuss

Cabot Links taking over the Port Hastings facility.

In a release issued yesterday, committee lead Dr. Trevor Boudreau stated he’d look at the release of the airport to Cabot Links to take over ownership on conditions of maintaining the current level of service for all users year-round. Boudreau also suggested a $5 million investment from the province and feds would allow the Port Hastings airport to handle commercial air traffic. He also suggested investing the remaining $13 million of the reported $18 million price tag for the proposed Cabot links project on infrastructure to help all businesses in Cape Breton.