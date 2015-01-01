Almost 300 students receive Degrees and Diplomas at St. FX Fall Convocation

For some, it was the completion of an academic studies; for others, it was another educational milestone. St. FX University held its Fall Convocation Saturday, conferring degrees and diplomas to almost 300 graduates. The largest graduating class of the day was the Master of Education program. The university also conferred four Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Studies degrees. There were also graduates for Adult Education, Arts, Business Administration, Computer Science, Science, Nursing, Human Nutrition, Human Kinetics and Engineering.

Receiving an honourary degree at Convocation was celebrated Canadian Playwright Djanet Sears. In accepting her honourary degree, Sears acknowledged the kindness of many who made a difference in her life; teachers, her late father, and a former boss in theatre.

In her address to graduates, she urged them to be kind.

Sears, an assistant professor at the Centre for Drama, Theatre and Performance Studies at the University of Toronto has won numerous awards including the Governor General’s Literary Award, Canada’s highest literary honour for dramatic writing. She is currently working on two new works for the stage.