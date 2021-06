Nova president Shane MacIsaac announced former Antigonish Junior B Bulldog Andrew Boyle as the newest member of the team’s coaching staff. Boyle is a former Cape Breton West Islander and played with the Bulldogs for five seasons, serving as captain for two.

Boyle is studying education at StFX. He is a member of the Antigonish Challenger Baseball program and StFX UNiversity MAX program. Hockey Canada named Boyle as the Hockey Canada Champion in November of 2020 for his community involvement.