Antigonish Affordable Housing Society Hosting Information Session for Potential Volunteers This Week

The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society is hosting an information session for potential

volunteers this week.

Connie Clement, a member of the AAHS’s board of directors, says her groups is active in ensuring affordable housing exists for those in the Town and County. So far, they have 26 units in two different sites. She said they are looking for volunteers to join their working board of directors, and various committees.

The session is set for November 2, at the community room at 25 Appleseed Drive beginning at 5:15 p.m..