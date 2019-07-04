Antigonish area performers come together to record a Children’s Album

A group of Antigonish performers and musicians have come together to record a debut children’s album. They call themselves “Bingly and the Rogues” and their record is entitled “Cowboy Dinosaur”. Songs on the recording include the title track “Cowboy Dinosaur”, “Chicken Astronaut”, “These aren’t My Pants”, and “My Cat”.

One of the leaders of the project, Justin Gregg say thoughts of an album have been percolating for a while.

Among the featured performers is St. FX Music Professor Jake Hanlon who played several instruments on the record and did some production and arranging. https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/HANLON.mp3

Other performers include Laura Teasdale, Jenn Priddle, Sadie Goering, Paul Tynan, Ranke De Vries and Natasha MacKinnon. A number of children are also part of the recording. The album launch is July 12th. The record will be available via digital download and streaming from portals such as iTunes, Amazon, YouTube and Spotify.

A Kickstarter campaign has been launched to cover the costs of mixing and mastering the album at Lakewood Sound Studios in Cape Breton.