Antigonish Art Fair Opens For Another Season with a dedication to Co-Founder David Miller

The first art fair of the summer will feature a dedication to one of its founders.

David Miller and Beth Latwaitis helped found the Antigonish Art fair, which take place every summer on alternating Fridays. With Miller’s passing in November, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said it was decided to honour him with a bench dedication. The bench will be in Chisholm Park, where the art fairs take place.

Boucher said the inscription on the bench reads “I have an idea”. She said this is because Miller was known for his good ideas and said he was a big part of the community. The dedication is set for 7 p.m. this evening at the art fair.