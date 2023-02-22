Antigonish begins Preparations on New Municipal Budget

Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher said the town is already looking at its upcoming budget.

Boucher noted they are in the preliminary stages, adding different departments are looking at what they will need for the upcoming fiscal year. As for salting and snow removal budgets for this year, Boucher said they are doing well with the mild winter.

Boucher said they are hoping to bring preliminary budget work to council by late March or early April, with something to be approved by May, noting they are still awaiting the province’s decision on consolidation.