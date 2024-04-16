Antigonish Begins Search for a new Chief Administrative Officer

During last night’s regular meeting of council, members voted to advertise for a full time CAO to replace former CAO Jeff Lawrence, who left the role at the end of January. In January, the town hired Marvin MacDonald, who worked with Municipal Affairs for 20 years and served as CAO for the District of St. Mary’s for six years, to serve as CAO on an interim basis.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says the municipality hopes to have a permanent CAO soon.

Boucher said they are looking at a deadline for resumes by the end of May.