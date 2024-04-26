Antigonish Bulldogs 1-and-1 at Don Johnson Cup, Northern Subway Selects finish Esso Cup with a 2-and-3 Record.

The Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs is now 1-and-1 at the Don Johnson Memorial Cup in Mount Pearl, Newfoundland. The Bulldogs lost to New Brunswick’s Kent Koyotes in overtime Thursday 3-2. Ethan Twolan and Nicholas Marshall scored for Antigonish.

The Bulldogs next game is at 11:30 this morning Atlantic Time against PEI’s Kensington Vipers. Later today they will take on the host the Mount Pearl Junior Blades

The Northern Subway Selects fell to the Regina Rebels 4-3 at the Esso Cup, the National Women’s U18 Hockey Championship in Vernon, BC. Kendall Doiron, Brooke Williams and Hali-Rose MacLean scored for the Selects. Selects Goaltender Jorja Burrows had another sensation evening in net, stopping 73 shots. The Selects finished the tournament at 2-and-3 and failed to qualify for the playoffs.



Semi-finals today feature the Edmonton Junior Oilers against Ontario’s North York Storm, while the Regina Rebels take on the host squad, the Thompson-Okanagan Lakers.