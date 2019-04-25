Antigonish Chamber confers Patrick C. Hanley Community Builder Award to Colleen Cameron

It’s a big honour for a deserving recipient.

During the annual Antigonish Chamber of Commerce President’s Dinner and AGM, Colleen

Cameron officially received the 2019 Patrick C. Hanley Community Builder Award. The award is offered to a community leader, entrepreneur or employee who demonstrated compassion for their fellow citizens, is dedicated to a cause, an organization, and/or a vision that is important to them and the community at large, and demonstrates high standards for volunteering and community development.

Cameron is chair of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society. Earlier this year, the society announced they hit their target of $250,000 for Riverside Estates, a 14 until affordable housing complex on Hope Lane.

Cameron said being singled-out for the award is a humbling experience. While she was involved in a number of projects, she said it’s always been with other people.

She thanked the community for their support.