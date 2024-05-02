Antigonish Chamber of Commerce announces board of directors

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce selected its board of directors for 2024-25 during their annual general meeting on April 29.

The directors at-large include Alie Cameron, Derek Stone, Matt MacNaughton, Haley MacKeen, Janelle Marchand, Jennifer Badoux, Miranda teasdale, Nicole Wesley, Paul Curry, Shandra MacMaster, and Tim Hierlihy.

Inez Frobes serves as president of the chamber, with Bob Hale as the vice president, Jennifer MacEachern as the Treasurer, and Kelsey Bowman as secretary.

Chamber executive director Lauren Kaiser said the role of the directors is to provide guidance and support in catering to the local business community, and seeing what the chamber wants to do in terms of events and advocacy efforts.

The Chamber’s president’s dinner is set for May 16 at St. Ninian Place.