Antigonish Chamber of Commerce chooses Executive, hears from East Coast Lifestyle Founder and CEO

StFX University’s Keating Centre hosted the 2019 Antigonish Chamber of Commerce President’s Dinner and AGM Wednesday night.

Officers and directors for the upcoming year are president Dan Fougere, vice president Inez

Forbes, treasurer Cathy Forbes, and secretary Lindsay Ross. Directors at large include Peter Cameron, Garry Cusack, Shelly Grant, Andrew Heighton, Ed Joyce, Brian Lazurri, Leo MacPherson, Larry MacLean, and Rose Paul.

Retiring from the chamber board were Wayne Ezekiel and Andrew Bradshaw, who were both thanked for their years of service.

Guest speaker for the evening was East Coast Lifestyle founder and CEO Alex MacLean. He shared his story of turning a university student project and $800 into a clothing business that sees his apparel sold across the county.

MacLean said making the most out of social media has been important for his business. He also said networking opportunities like the chamber dinner are key, noting he’s connected with lot of creative people online and at similar functions.