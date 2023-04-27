Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Chooses Officers and Directors

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce has chosen its slate of officers and directors for the year. The new board was announced following the group’s Annual General Meeting this week.

The President in Inez Forbes with XFM, Vice President is Bob Hale of St. FX University. Chamber Treasurer is Jennifer MacEachern of Jennifer MacEachern Business Services while Secretary is Kelsey Bowman of Bellweather Family Wealth.

New directors elected include Alexis Beaton of Boston Pizza, Alie Cameron of BL Environmental, Rose MacIsaac of St. Martha’s Regional Hospital and Matt MacNaughton of CrossFit Actuate.

Returning directors are Dan Fougere, Paul Curry, Chandra Gavin, Lenita Hanson, Miranda Teasdale and Haley MacKeen.