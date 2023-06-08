Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Brings Back Lots from Information and Contact from Atlantic Chamber of Commerce Conference

Antigonish Chamber of Commerce executive director Lauren Kaiser recently returned from a conference featuring chambers from across the Atlantic provinces.

Kaiser attended the Atlantic Chamber Conference and Meeting May 30-31 in Charlottetown. She said it was a chance for Atlantic chamber members to meet in person, go over best practices, and get some insight on what is going on with other chambers. She said attendees were also able to attend the president’s lunch for the Charlottetown Chamber.

Kaiser said it was a worthwhile event, noting she also got to sit in on a policy and debate session where the Atlantic chamber’s vote on which policies they would like to bring forward to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, which then has discussions with the federal government. She said she would like to see the local chamber present some policies in the future.