Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Honours Excellence in Business

On Thursday at St. Andrew’s District Community Center, the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce

awarded the 2022 recipients of the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Young Entrepreneur Award Winner went to Ben Boudreau with St.FX Boxes.

This award recognizes a young adult 16 – 29 years of age who has excelled in the development and enhancement of the local economic infrastructure and/or economy and has contributed to the prosperity and well-being of Antigonish through entrepreneurship. The Young Entrepreneur Award is sponsored by Patterson Law.

The Export Recognition Award Winner was Scotia Pallets Limited.

This Award recognizes the success that a business has demonstrated in taking up the challenge of expanding its markets outside of Nova Scotia and/or entering new markets for exporting its goods or services beyond Nova Scotian borders. This year, the recipient was selected by NSBI.

Emerging Business Award Winner is CrossFit Actuate

This award is designed to put the spotlight on a new profitable business showing excellence in some or all the following categories: new or innovative product or service, quality of merchandise, customer service, job creation, growth potential, market served and community involvement. The Emerging Business Award is sponsored by RBC

Outstanding Customer Service Award Winner went to Greg Farrell with Whidden Park Campground & Cottages

This award puts the spotlight on individuals within a business that have demonstrated outstanding, “above and beyond” service to their customers. These nominees were selected for the best demonstrated the customer service attributes: Accessible, Courteous, Helpful, Knowledgeable, and Responsive. The Outstanding Customer Service Award is sponsored by East Coast Credit Union

Ian Spencer Award for Excellence in Business Winner is Antigonish Farmers’ Mutual

This award was established in recognition of Ian Spencer’s commitment to bridging the gap between business and the community, this award recognizes a local business for their “excellence”. Nominees have demonstrated ten plus years of successful business practices, strong corporate responsibility, and community service. The Ian Spencer Award for Excellence in Business is Sponsored by CBDC-NOBL

Also recognized at the banquet were Keltic Ford for celebrating their 75th anniversary, and Cameron’s Jewelry for celebrating their 100th anniversary. Each were presented with a glass anniversary award as recognition of their respective accomplishments and contributions to the local business community.