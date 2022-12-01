Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Launches a Holiday Shopping Passport

The local holiday shopping initiative this year from the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce is a

Holiday Shopping Passport.

Lauren Kaiser, executive director of the chamber, said the chamber handed out cards during the Christmas on Main event and the Santa Clause Parade last weekend. When shopping at participating businesses, resident with the cards will receive a sticker. After collecting eight stickers, they can drop the cards off at the chamber office at Room 124 in the back of the Antigonish Town and County Library, which will gain entry into a prize draw on December 21.

The three prizes include a 7,500 watt generator from Canadian Tire, a collection of gift cards from businesses such as Gabrieau’s Bistro, Canadian Tire, Nepsis Floatation, and Lin’s Chinese Restaurant, and the other prize is a gift card from Antigonish 5 to a Dollar, and some holiday crafts donated by L’Arche Hearts and Hands.

The list of participating businesses can be found on the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Web site. Kaiser said there is a limited quantity of passport cards available at the businesses, and there is also some remaining at the chamber office.