Antigonish Chamber of Commerce names Tammy Beaton as New Executive Director

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce has a new Executive Director. Tammy Beaton is well known for her extensive community involvement as the Executive Director of the Antigonish Highland Society. Chamber President Lindsay Ross says Beaton will continue to work for the Highland Society, as the roles compliment each other perfectly. The Chamber also has a new home, at the People’s Place Library.

Beaton says her number one goal is increasing membership. Attracting potential visitors to the area is also being explored.

Beaton says the chamber teamed up with the local tourism group Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores and the Town and County of Antigonish, and would like to see tourism grow.