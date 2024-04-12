Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Plans for a Number of Events in the Coming Months

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce is headed for a busy spring and summer.

Antigonish Chamber of Commerce executive director Lauren Kaiser said they are looking ahead to their annual president’s dinner on May 16, which will feature Central Nova MP Sean Fraser as the key note speaker. The chamber will announce its board of directors and hand out the Patrick C. Hanley community builder award, presented by CIBC. After that they have a golf tournament on June 7.

Kaiser said the chamber has a few upcoming online webinars and online workshops, including a session on Tuesday about business insurance and one in May about the Rainbow Registered Program, which is a designation for businesses to show they are safe spaces. More information can be found on the chamber’s web site.