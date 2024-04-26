Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Seeks Nominations for Patrick C. Hanley Community Builder Award

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Patrick C. Hanley Community Builder award.

Hanley began his career in 1957 at the CIBC in Antigonish, dedicating himself to both managing finances of Antigonish, and caring for the community.

As an active participant in the local church and community organizations such as the Canadian Association for Community Living, Hanley was also committed to youth, helping to ensure that the community had an arena by 1968 through the “Building for Youth” campaign.

Lauren Kaiser, executive director of the Antigonish Chamber, said the award is sponsored by the CIBC as a tribute to Hanley. She said there are lot of people in the community who do lots of small things everyday that are worth being recognized by the award.

Kaiser said the recipient will be announced at the chamber’s president’s dinner, set for May 16 at St. Ninian Place.