Antigonish County Approves Rezoning of Two Parcels of Land in Monastery for Multi Unit Development

An application by AA Harbour Enterprises for the rezoning of two parcels of land from residential to multi unit received approval from the Municipality of the County of Antigonish on Tuesday night.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said the rezoning will allow for a multi-unit residential development in Monastery, near the East Antigonish Education Centre. The proposal included construction of a 12 to 14-unit apartment building on Lot 1. Lot 2 would be developed in a later phase, and may include an additional 12–14-unit apartment, or a complex of single detached dwellings, duplexes, tiny homes, or townhouses.

McCarron said people who may want to move from an older family home into a smaller development may not want to leave their immediate community so seeing this happen in different areas is important.