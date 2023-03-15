Antigonish County Contributes $5,000 to Upcoming Paqtnkek Powwow

During Tuesday’s regular Monthly meeting of Antigonish County Council, members voted to

offer $5,000 in funding for the upcoming Paq’tnkek Powwow, set for April 1-2 at StFX University.

County Warden Owen McCarron said Covid shuttered a lot of things over the last few years and the powwow was no exception.

McCarron said a number of performers are set to take the stage at the powwow, noting whenever an event of this size comes along, the county is often asked for support. He said the county felt the $5,000 was an appropriate request.