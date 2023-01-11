Antigonish County Council advocates for a Crosswalk near Mount Cameron

Antigonish County Council is again trying to get a crosswalk installed near Mount Cameron.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said the county has been advocating for a crosswalk in the area for about three years, noting there are a number of people crossing back and forth from the Mount Cameron subdivision to the other side of the road.

McCarron said with a significant increase in population in the area, council feels it warrants a crosswalk so they will advocate the province takes a closer look at the situation.